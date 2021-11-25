Ohio State vs. Michigan Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Ohio State (68.8%) vs. Michigan (31.2%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Michigan +242 – 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Ohio St. -8.5 – 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1) head to the Big House to do battle with the Michigan Wolverines (10-1) in a heated rivalry game that has massive implications for the playoff picture.

The Wolverines have been a cash cow for bettors all season long, sitting at 9-2 ATS on the year. Currently ranked #5 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, Michigan is in prime position to work its way inside the top four with a win over the Buckeyes. That being said, a win over Ohio State has been notoriously elusive for Harbaugh, who is 0-5 in this rivalry game.

The Buckeyes have found another gear offensively, currently sporting the nation’s top-scoring offense at 47.2 points per game. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is neck-and-neck with Bryce Young for the Heisman Trophy and will be looking to add another resume booster to his case with a strong showing against Michigan.

The Wolverines have the seventh-ranked scoring defense, holding opponents to only 16.3 points per game and 306.2 total yards per game. That being said, they haven’t exactly faced a murderer’s row of opposing offenses or quarterbacks, and this will be by far their stiffest test to date.

The Buckeyes’ trio of wideouts (Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba) is probably the top unit in the entire country. They’ve given every opponent fits, and they will do it again here. Michigan couldn’t stop giving up explosive plays to Michigan State even when the game was on the line — the Buckeyes should find explosive plays relatively easy to come by here.

Until we see it from Harbaugh against Ohio State, consider us doubters. The Wolverines have been a great and profitable team in 2021, but the Buckeyes are simply on another level—Ohio State or pass.