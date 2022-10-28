BETTING NCAA NCAAF
12:17 PM, October 28, 2022

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Oklahoma Sooners (4-3) @ Iowa State Cyclones (3-4)

Date: Oct. 29 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET | TV: Fox Sports 1

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma Sooners  Open -3   -110   O 55.5   -105   -113  
 Current -1.5   -110   56.5   -110   -120  
Iowa State Cyclones  Open +3   -110   U 55.5   -115   -105  
 Current +1.5   -110   56.5   -110   +100  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Oklahoma is 6-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 69.5 points per game which has been on average 6.9 points over the line for those games.

In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Iowa State is 5-10-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 47.1 points per game which has been on average 4 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Oklahoma and Iowa State average 58.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 10 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Oklahoma is 5-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 5.7 points per game which has been on average 6.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Iowa State is 9-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 16.1 points per game which has been on average 4.5 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Oklahoma and Iowa State average 5.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 6.7 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.