Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas State Wildcats Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Oklahoma State is 4-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 51.3 points per game which has been on average 3.7 points under the line for those games.

In 15 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas State is 7-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.9 points per game which has been on average 0.9 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Oklahoma State and Kansas State average 51.1 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.4 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Oklahoma State is 10-3-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 5.3 points per game which has been on average 4.6 points better than the spread for those games.

In 15 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas State is 5-10-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 6.6 points per game which has been on average 3 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Oklahoma State and Kansas State average 0.6 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.9 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the Visitor Spread.