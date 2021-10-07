Oklahoma vs. Texas Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

It’s time for one of the biggest rivalries in college football — the Red River Showdown. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will meet for the 117th time in this historic rivalry on Saturday, October 9.

Texas holds the series advantage 62-49-5, and have been effective against Oklahoma in this spot in recent memory — they’re 7-2 ATS in the last nine meetings between these two school.

Texas has also been a covering machine as of late, going 6-1 ATS in their last seven games overall. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has this offense rolling, averaging 43.8 points per game. They’ve effectively moved the ball with Bijan Robinson — the most talented running back in college football — and new starting quarterback Casey Thompson provides a threat with his legs that keeps defenses honest.

They’ll face a stiff test here against one of the better Oklahoma defenses in recent memory. The Longhorns’ offense shutdown in their toughest test to date against Arkansas — the Razorbacks sold out to stop the run, and Sarkisian had no answers. It’ll be imperative for this Sooners defense, allowing only 325 yards per game on 4.9 yards per play, to make Texas uncomfortable when they have the ball. Their strength is their front seven, led by Nik Bonitto (5.5 TFL) and Perrion Winfrey (4.0 TFL), which should play well in this matchup.

Despite completing 76% of his passes, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has underachieved the lofty expectations set going into this season. The offense has moved the chains efficiently but has struggled to generate explosive plays, which is uncharacteristic of a Lincoln Riley team.

We’ve seen Texas against one team that’s solid defensively this year — Arkansas — and the results were disastrous. Until they can prove to adapt offensively against stingy defenses, it’s hard to trust them in a spot like this.