BETTING NCAA NCAAF
11:28 AM, November 18, 2022

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

#14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) @ Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5)

Date: Nov. 19 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: SEC Network

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Ole Miss Rebels  Open -2.5   -110   O 59.5   -110   -182  
 Current -2.5   -110   64.5   -110   -134  
Arkansas Razorbacks  Open +2.5   -110   U 59.5   -110   +150  
 Current +2.5   -110   64.5   -110   +112  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Ole Miss is 4-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.6 points per game which has been on average 6.2 points under the line for those games.

In 17 home games over the last 2 seasons, Arkansas is 9-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 52.5 points per game which has been on average 4.9 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Ole Miss and Arkansas average 57.0 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.5 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Ole Miss is 5-4-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 2.8 points per game which has been on average 1.9 points better than the spread for those games.

In 17 home games over the last 2 seasons, Arkansas is 8-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 5.8 points per game which has been on average 0.8 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Ole Miss and Arkansas average 1.5 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 4 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.