02:25 PM, November 2, 2022

Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington Huskies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

#24 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) @ Washington Huskies (6-2)

Date: Nov. 04 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Oregon State Beavers  Open +3   -110   O 60.5   -110   +164  
 Current +4.5   -110   54.5   -110   +162  
Washington Huskies  Open -3   -110   U 60.5   -110   -200  
 Current -4.5   -110   54.5   -110   -196  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon State is 8-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 60.2 points per game which has been on average 2.8 points over the line for those games.

In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Washington is 9-6-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.8 points per game which has been on average 2 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Oregon State and Washington average 58.0 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon State is 4-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -5.3 points per game which has been on average 1.4 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Washington is 9-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 8.3 points per game which has been on average 2.3 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Oregon State and Washington average 6.8 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.8 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.