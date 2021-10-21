Oregon vs. UCLA Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Oregon (47.5%) vs. UCLA (52.6%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Oregon +2 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Oregon Ducks (5-1) head to the Rose Bowl to take on the UCLA Bruins (5-2) on Saturday, October 23, in a matchup that might go a long way in determining the PAC-12 conference race. It will be one of the premier matchups of the weekend, and ESPN’s College Gameday will be in town.

Although the Ducks have managed to get to 5-1 on the season, they sit at only 1-5 against the spread. The defense has suffered a litany of injuries, while Anthony Brown is rated as the lowest quarterback in the PAC-12 per PFF. Still, they’ve managed to mostly take care of business and have a great win over Ohio State already marked on their resume. Winning out gives them a chance at the playoff.

The Bruins have been impressive in year four of the Chip Kelly era and could make themselves known as a true PAC-12 contender with a win on Saturday. Kelly coached at Oregon from 2009 to 2012, winning 12 games in each of his last three seasons. While the results haven’t been as encouraging at UCLA, he has a real shot at his first winning season in Pasadena.

While the Ducks sit at 5-1, they’ve been far from perfect. They’ve benefitted from a +9 turnover margin, the fourth-highest mark in the country. Turnover margin is notably hard to reproduce from game to game, and a team can fall flat if the turnovers don’t go their way on any given Saturday — just ask Iowa after last week’s upset loss to Purdue.

Oregon has had success on the road against UCLA, going 8-1 straight up in the last nine such games.

UCLA has been on a roll in PAC-12 play, going 7-3 ATS in its last ten conference games.

Although Oregon has the best win among these two teams, UCLA has arguably been the more impressive team for a larger portion of the year. UCLA or pass for this bettor.