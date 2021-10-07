Penn State vs. Iowa Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Penn State (44.6%) vs. Iowa (55.4%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Iowa -2 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Penn State (5-0) travels to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) in a battle between two undefeated teams, both ranked in the top four. It’s the undisputed marquee matchup of the weekend, and the winner will fancy their chances for a playoff spot if they’re able to win out. Check out our betting picks and predictions for the epic showdown.

Penn State has handled business this season. They’re a well-rounded team with a good defense and an improved offense under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. The offense is led by quarterback Sean Clifford, who has averaged an impressive 8.7 yards per attempt and looks improved under Yurcich’s tutelage after underwhelming a season ago.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been mowing down their competition, winning by double digits in all five of their games. The strength of the team is a stingy defense allowing only 4.1 yards per play.

While Iowa has undoubtedly been impressive to start the year, one has to think that their turnover luck will change eventually. They’re already +12 in turnover margin to start the year — first in the entire country. While that’s partially a sign of their conservative but careful offense and havoc-inducing defense, it must be stated that turnovers are notoriously tricky to replicate game-to-game.

Take the Iowa State game as an example. The Hawkeyes gained only 173 yards of offense on the day and allowed the Cyclones to amass 339, yet somehow Iowa came away victorious. How is that possible? Iowa State turned the ball over four times, while Iowa didn’t turn the ball over once. Causing turnovers is great, but it’s hardly the most replicable strategy from game to game.

The Iowa offense is averaging only 4.8 yards per play on the season.

We’ll take the more well-rounded team on the road as an underdog.

Pick: Penn State +1.5