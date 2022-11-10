Penn State vs. Michigan: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

Two of the most historic programs in the Big Ten East are the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. They sit second and seventh all-time in wins, respectively, and have both claimed Big Ten titles in the last decade.

Penn State vs. Michigan Series History

Despite being blue bloods in college football, these programs first faced off in 1993. Both programs have had their lulls over the last ten to 15 years. Michigan slumped in the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke eras, while Penn State had to dig its way out of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Michigan leads the series 15-10, but the teams have split the last 14 matchups dating back to 2007. Michigan broke a two-game losing streak last season on their way to the Big Ten title. Even though both teams usually chase Ohio State, it’s one of the bigger games on the Big Ten calendar.

Penn State vs. Michigan All-Time Records

Category Penn State Michigan All-Time Wins 916 985 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .731 Conference Titles 4 43 National Titles 2 11

Michigan and Penn State faced off for the 26th time earlier this season, and the Wolverines dealt the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season, 41-17. The result makes the Big Ten East a two-team race.

Michigan continued their dominance as they pulled away thanks to a 38-0 second half against Rutgers to win 52-17. Michigan looks to continue its collision course with Ohio State as an undefeated team. The 9-0 Wolverines will host a 3-6 Nebraska team on Saturday.

Penn State’s Big Ten East title hopes are dead after a 44-31 loss at home to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, they are still in play for a New Year’s Six Bowl. The Nittany Lions blew the doors off the Hoosiers 45-14 in Bloomington last week and will face an upstart Maryland Terrapins team this week, a program that Penn State is 41-3-1 against all-time.