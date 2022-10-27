Penn State vs. Michigan: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

Two of the most historic programs reside in the Big Ten East, with the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. They sit second and seventh all-time in wins, respectively, and have claimed Big Ten titles in the last decade.

Penn State vs. Michigan Series History

Despite being two of the blue bloods in college football, these programs first faced off in 1993. Both programs have had their lulls over the last ten to 15 years. Michigan slumped in the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke eras, while Penn State had to dig its way out of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Michigan leads the series 15-10, but the teams have split the last 14 matchups dating back to 2007. Michigan broke a two-game losing streak last season on their way to the Big Ten title. Even though both teams usually chase Ohio State, it’s one of the bigger games on the Big Ten calendar.

Penn State vs. Michigan All-Time Records

Category Penn State Michigan All-Time Wins 915 983 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .730 Conference Titles 4 43 National Titles 2 11

Michigan and Penn State faced off for the 26th time last Saturday, and the Wolverines dealt the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season, 41-17. The result makes the Big Ten East a two-team race right now. The loss also knocked Penn State down to 16th in the AP poll.

For Michigan, this was a statement win. The Wolverines dominated a top-ten team at home and set themselves up nicely to make a run at the Big Ten East with a date with Ohio State at the end of the year.

The Nittany Lions rebounded from the loss at Michigan with a Governor’s Bell Trophy win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. This week, the Nittany Lions host the Buckeyes of Ohio State. Penn State has lost the last five meetings with Ohio State, including the previous two at home.

Michigan, sitting at number four in the polls, returns to action after their bye week with a rivalry game of their own as they host Michigan State in the Paul Bunyan Trophy game. The Wolverines have lost two straight to the Spartans and will be looking to try and keep pace in the Big Ten East and the College Football Playoff race.