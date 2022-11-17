Penn State vs. Michigan: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

Two of the most historic programs in the Big Ten East are the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. They sit second and seventh all-time in wins, respectively, and have both claimed Big Ten titles in the last decade.

Penn State vs. Michigan Series History

Despite being blue bloods in college football, these programs first faced off in 1993. Both programs have had their lulls over the last ten to 15 years. Michigan slumped in the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke eras, while Penn State had to dig its way out of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Michigan leads the series 15-10, but the teams have split the last 14 matchups dating back to 2007. Michigan broke a two-game losing streak last season on their way to the Big Ten title. Even though both teams usually chase Ohio State, it’s one of the bigger games on the Big Ten calendar.

Penn State vs. Michigan All-Time Records

Category Penn State Michigan All-Time Wins 917 986 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .731 Conference Titles 4 43 National Titles 2 11

Michigan and Penn State faced off for the 26th time earlier this season, and the Wolverines dealt the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season, 41-17. The result makes the Big Ten East a two-team race.

The regular season is down to its final two weeks. For Michigan, there is a game against Illinois before the big one against the Buckeyes in Columbus. The Illini fell out of the College Football Playoff top 25 with a loss to Purdue last week but still sit at 7-3 (4-3). Michigan is 10-0 (7-0) and at No. 3 after a 34-3 thumping of Nebraska. The Wolverines have dominated the series against Illinois 71-23-2. The last Illinois win came in 2009, and Michigan looks to extend its five-game win streak in the series.

Penn State sits at 8-2 (5-2) and is again set up for a ten-win season. After dispatching Maryland 30-0, Penn State is just outside the top ten. This week they travel to Rutgers, a program they are 30-2 against (Rutgers’ last win was in 1988).