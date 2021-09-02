Penn State vs. Wisconsin Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Penn State vs Wisconsin Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/04
Penn State vs Wisconsin CFB Game Information
PSU WISC
Date: 09/04/2021
Time: 07:00 AM
Penn State vs Wisconsin MoneyLine, Spread, Total and Odds
MoneyLine (Open): Penn State (130) vs Wisconsin (-159)
MoneyLine (Current): Penn State (180) vs Wisconsin (-226)
Spread (Open): Penn State (3.5) vs Wisconsin (-3.5)
Spread (Current): Penn State (5.5) vs Wisconsin (-5.5)
Game Total (Open): 52.5
Game Total (Current): 50
All CFB betting lines, odds and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win CFB Championship
Odds to Win CFB Championship: Penn State ()
Odds to Win CFB Championship: Wisconsin ()
Penn State vs Wisconsin Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Penn State (35.3%) vs Wisconsin (64.7%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Wisconsin -5.5 1 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick
All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid
