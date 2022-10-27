Pittsburgh Panthers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Pittsburgh is 6-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 57.6 points per game which has been on average 0.1 points over the line for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina is 7-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 72.6 points per game which has been on average 6.3 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Pittsburgh and North Carolina average 65.1 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.6 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Pittsburgh is 9-3-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 10.4 points per game which has been on average 7 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina is 8-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 14.6 points per game which has been on average 2.3 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Pittsburgh and North Carolina average 2.1 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.9 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the Visitor Spread.