Premier League Betting Guide for Matchweek 10

Which Premier League matches offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook this week?

Let’s see where we can zero in.

Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see the most updated numbers. You can also check out oddsFire to get a feel for the line movement of each match.

Burnley vs. Brentford

Brentford to win +155

Brentford has slowed down a little in recent weeks with a 1-0 loss to Chelsea followed by a 2-1 loss to Leicester City. However, Brentford is still 3W-3D-3L overall and has a +3.1 expected goal differential (xGD), which are impressive statistics for a newly promoted team.

Brentford faces a winless Burnley team, who are 0-4-5 on the season with a -5.7 xGD. Burnley is in 18th place in the league table, and they were fortunate to get a draw last week against 16th place Southampton, as they were outshot 16-9 in the contest.

Brentford appears to be a legitimate mid-table side, and they are facing a Burnley team that has lost over 50% of their EPL matches since the start of last season. Brentford should expect 3 points from this game.

Leicester vs. Arsenal

Leicester to win +150

Leicester and Arsenal find themselves tied on points, and the teams have identical records of 4-2-3 after the first nine games of the season.

Leicester is slightly more deserving of their place in the standings according to xGD, as they are +0.3 in that category, compared to -3.0 for the Gunners.

Dating back to last year, Leicester finished 5 points ahead of Arsenal, and they each won once when the teams went head-to-head in the regular season.

This is a very evenly matched game, but home-field advantage could sway the contest in Leicester’s favor.

This season, the Blue Foxes are 2-1-1 with a +1.4 xGD at home compared to 1-1-2 with a -4.6 xGD for Arsenal away from home.

This game could go either way, but Leicester has good odds considering they are the home side.

Tottenham vs. Manchester United

Tottenham to win +195

Tottenham is the home side in this game, and they are ahead of Manchester United in the table.

They are almost 2-1 to win the match outright.

United is coming off a dismal performance last week against Liverpool, where they were blown out by a 5-0 scoreline. Not only that, but United lost star midfielder Paul Pogba to a red card in the 60th minute, and he will miss the Tottenham match due to suspension as a result.

United are 0-1-3 in their last four EPL matches, and they have conceded 11 goals during that span. Tottenham is in better form, as they have won two of their last three EPL matches and have won five out of nine matches on the year.

Manchester United is a bit of a disaster at the moment, and Spurs will undoubtedly be looking to take advantage.

They could easily get all three points from this one.