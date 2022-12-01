BETTING NCAA NCAAF
02:50 PM, December 1, 2022

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Purdue Boilermakers (8-4) @ #3 Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Date: Dec. 03 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Purdue Boilermakers  Open +14   -110   O 48.5   -110   +540  
 Current +16.5   -110   51.5   -112   +570  
Michigan Wolverines  Open -14   -110   U 48.5   -110   -800  
 Current -16.5   -110   51.5   -108   -850  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Purdue is 5-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 51.5 points per game which has been on average 2.3 points under the line for those games.

In 10 home games over the last 2 seasons, Michigan is 7-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.5 points per game which has been on average 7 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Purdue and Michigan average 54.0 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.5 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Purdue is 8-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 5.5 points per game which has been on average 6.5 points better than the spread for those games.

In 10 home games over the last 2 seasons, Michigan is 8-2-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -19.5 points per game which has been on average 10.9 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Purdue and Michigan average -12.5 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 29 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.