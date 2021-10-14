Purdue vs. Iowa Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Purdue (11.5%) vs. Iowa (88.5%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Iowa -500 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Iowa -11.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0) look to continue their magical season as they host the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2) in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday, October 16.

What is there left to say about Iowa at this point in the season? They’re 6-0 with three wins over teams ranked in the top-10 at the time of the game. The defense has been their main calling card, as they’re allowing only 13 points per game on the season. They’ve completely shut down opponents’ running games, allowing only 90.7 yards per game on the ground and 2.8 yards per carry.

If it seems odd to you that the #2 ranked team in the country is laying less than two touchdowns at home against a middling conference opponent, that’s because it is. While Iowa has undoubtedly had an impressive start, they’ve benefitted from an unsustainable amount of turnover luck. They’re +15 in turnover margin, first in the country by three full turnovers.

Sure, some of that is due to this team’s hawking defense combined with a measured, conservative offensive approach. Still, it’s been proven over the long term that relying on turnover differential is unreliable on a game-to-game basis, so one has to question how they’ll look against a good team if the turnovers ever dry up.

Purdue has struggled to score points, with exactly 13 points in each of their past three games. They outgained Minnesota 448 to 300 in their last game and had 28 first downs compared to only 12 for the Golden Gophers, but managed to lose 20-13. They do have the advantage of coming into this game off a bye week.