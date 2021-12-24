SG Betting Model Win Probability: Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Western Michigan vs. Nevada Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Quick Lane Bowl kicks off on December 27 between the Western Michigan Broncos (7-5) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-4).

Nevada will be one of the most short-handed teams in all of college football during bowl season. Head Coach Jay Norvell left to take an in-conference job at Colorado State and took a bevy of assistants with him on the way out the door. Not only will the Wolf Pack be without Norvell for the bowl game, but they’ll also be missing the wide receivers coach, tight ends coach, offensive line coach, and special teams coach. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward departed for the Washington State Cougars, while offensive coordinator Matt Mumme also followed Norvell to Fort Collins.

Star quarterback Carson Strong is considered doubtful for this contest while dealing with an injury, and tight end Cole Turner has opted out. It’s likely only a matter of time before leading receiver Romeo Doubs announces his plans to opt out. Receivers Melquan Stovall and Justin Lockhart have entered the transfer portal along with several other starters.

This Nevada team has been ravaged by the coaching carousel, opt-outs, and transfers. You name it, and this program has been hit hard going into the bowl game. The Wolf Pack will look like a shell of themselves in this matchup, which should be an easy win for Western Michigan. There’s a reason this line has flipped completely toward the other side. The Broncos haven’t always taken care of business, but they have a top-15 offense and top-30 defense in terms of yards per game. They’re facing a downed opponent and simply need to get in and out with a win, which we think they’ll do.

This line will likely only continue to head in one direction, and that’s toward Western Michigan.

Pick: Western Michigan -6.5