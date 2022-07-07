Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Wimbledon with Abdominal Injury
David.Connelly1
Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon on Thursday due to an abdominal injury, per Stuart Fraser of The Times.
BREAKING: Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon ahead of his semi-final tomorrow because of an abdominal tear. Nick Kyrgios receives a walkover into the final. More to follow. https://t.co/SwMCwwzC2v
Nadal showed his true toughness on Wednesday during his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz where he was down 2-1 in sets and was noticeably in pain. He played through the abdominal injury to snatch the victory in a fifth-set tiebreaker but will not be able to play against Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. The withdrawal will move Kyrgios into the final of a grand slam for the first time in his career where he will take on the winner of Friday morning’s match between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 9 Cameron Norrie.
Nadal will now set his sights on being healthy for the U.S. Open in August, a grand slam he has won four times in his career.
Wimbledon Odds On FanDuel Sportsbook
You can wager on the Wimbledon semifinals and finals through moneylines, totals, props, and much more on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.