Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Wimbledon with Abdominal Injury

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon on Thursday due to an abdominal injury, per Stuart Fraser of The Times.

BREAKING: Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon ahead of his semi-final tomorrow because of an abdominal tear. Nick Kyrgios receives a walkover into the final. More to follow. https://t.co/SwMCwwzC2v — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) July 7, 2022

Nadal showed his true toughness on Wednesday during his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz where he was down 2-1 in sets and was noticeably in pain. He played through the abdominal injury to snatch the victory in a fifth-set tiebreaker but will not be able to play against Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. The withdrawal will move Kyrgios into the final of a grand slam for the first time in his career where he will take on the winner of Friday morning’s match between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 9 Cameron Norrie.

Nadal will now set his sights on being healthy for the U.S. Open in August, a grand slam he has won four times in his career.

Wimbledon Odds On FanDuel Sportsbook

You can wager on the Wimbledon semifinals and finals through moneylines, totals, props, and much more on the FanDuel Sportsbook.