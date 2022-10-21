BETTING NCAA NCAAF
12:09 PM, October 21, 2022

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

San Diego State Aztecs (3-3) @ Nevada Wolf Pack (2-5)

Date: Oct. 22 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS Sports Network

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
San Diego State Aztecs  Open -9.5   -105   O 36.5   -105   -295  
 Current -7   -105   35.5   -114   -265  
Nevada Wolf Pack  Open +9.5   -115   U 36.5   -115   +235  
 Current +7   -115   35.5   -106   +215  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, San Diego State is 5-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 40.6 points per game which has been on average 3.5 points under the line for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Nevada is 10-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.6 points per game which has been on average 5.7 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, San Diego State and Nevada average 51.1 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 15.1 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, San Diego State is 4-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 0.3 points per game which has been on average 1.8 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Nevada is 5-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 12.6 points per game which has been on average 3.3 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, San Diego State and Nevada average 6.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 13.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.