San Diego State Aztecs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, San Diego State is 5-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 40.6 points per game which has been on average 3.5 points under the line for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Nevada is 10-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.6 points per game which has been on average 5.7 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, San Diego State and Nevada average 51.1 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 15.1 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, San Diego State is 4-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 0.3 points per game which has been on average 1.8 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Nevada is 5-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 12.6 points per game which has been on average 3.3 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, San Diego State and Nevada average 6.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 13.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.