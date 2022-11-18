BETTING NCAA NCAAF
01:34 PM, November 18, 2022

San Jose State Spartans vs. Utah State Aggies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

San Jose State Spartans (6-3) @ Utah State Aggies (5-5)

Date: Nov. 19 | Time: 9:45 p.m. ET | TV: Fox Sports 1

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
San Jose State Spartans  Open -2.5   -128   O 51.5   -108   -156  
 Current +0.5   -105   50.5   -115   -104  
Utah State Aggies  Open +2.5   +104   U 51.5   -112   +130  
 Current -0.5   -115   50.5   -105   -115  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, San Jose State is 4-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 42.3 points per game which has been on average 8.4 points under the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Utah State is 5-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 54.5 points per game which has been on average 2.7 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, San Jose State and Utah State average 48.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.6 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, San Jose State is 4-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -6.7 points per game which has been on average 3.7 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Utah State is 7-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -2.8 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, San Jose State and Utah State average 2.0 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.