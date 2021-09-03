San Jose State vs Southern California Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
San Jose State vs Southern California Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/04
San Jose State vs Southern California CFB Game Information
SJSU USC
Date: 09/04/2021
Time: 07:00 AM
San Jose State vs Southern California MoneyLine, Spread, Total and Odds
MoneyLine (Open): San Jose State (550) vs Southern California (-800)
MoneyLine (Current): San Jose State (450) vs Southern California (-658)
Spread (Open): San Jose State (16.5) vs Southern California (-16.5)
Spread (Current): San Jose State (14.5) vs Southern California (-14.5)
Game Total (Open): 57.5
Game Total (Current): 59.5
Odds to Win CFB Championship
Odds to Win CFB Championship: San Jose State ()
Odds to Win CFB Championship: Southern California ()
San Jose State vs Southern California Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: San Jose State (12.9%) vs Southern California (87.1%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: USC -649 4 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: USC -14.5 4 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick
