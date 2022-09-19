Sooners, Volunteers Seeing Rise in National Championship Odds
Zachary Cook
After three full weeks of action, you’re starting to get a feel for some teams that could make noise as the college football season progresses.
The teams with the shortest odds have relatively remained unchanged in Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State. Still, some teams are drawing interest from the public and have been bet down after impressive performances.
Line movement (Last Week, Current)
Georgia +200 –> +175
Oklahoma +5000 –> +4000
Tennessee +8000 –> +5000
Sooners Mean Business
After Lincoln Riley’s departure as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, expectations were murky at best for this team, despite still boasting plenty of talent. Even when Brent Venables took over, most outside Norman took a wait-and-see approach.
Under the defensive headman, the offense has continued to be a strong suit for the Sooners, which has seen them tally 137 points through three games. Oklahoma now boasts the sixth shortest odds to win the National Championship at +4000 after sitting at +5000 just one week ago, coinciding with their number six overall ranking in the AP poll.
Even with their odds being bet down, the Sooners have still attracted just 3.2% of tickets and 2.2% of the handle. If the Sooners take care of business against No. 22 Texas in two weeks, don’t be surprised if their odds continue to rise.
Volunteers Sneakily Rising
Much like the Sooners, the Tennessee Volunteers have been on an offensive tear to begin their schedule, which has seen them put up an otherworldly 155 points through three games.
The Volunteers have only seen 3.2% of tickets and 1.6% of the handle head in their direction to win the National Championship, but they’ve had their odds bet down from +8000 to +5000 after a big victory against Pittsburgh last week.
But how they respond to their upcoming challenging schedule will determine whether or not this team is a real contender. Over the next month and a half, they will face off with Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia. You’ll learn a lot about how the public views them over that stretch, but this offense certainly looks real and like it could give some of those teams trouble.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.