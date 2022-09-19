Sooners, Volunteers Seeing Rise in National Championship Odds

After three full weeks of action, you’re starting to get a feel for some teams that could make noise as the college football season progresses.

The teams with the shortest odds have relatively remained unchanged in Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State. Still, some teams are drawing interest from the public and have been bet down after impressive performances.

Line movement (Last Week, Current)

Georgia +200 –> +175

+200 –> +175 Oklahoma +5000 –> +4000

+5000 –> +4000 Tennessee +8000 –> +5000

Sooners Mean Business

After Lincoln Riley’s departure as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, expectations were murky at best for this team, despite still boasting plenty of talent. Even when Brent Venables took over, most outside Norman took a wait-and-see approach.

Under the defensive headman, the offense has continued to be a strong suit for the Sooners, which has seen them tally 137 points through three games. Oklahoma now boasts the sixth shortest odds to win the National Championship at +4000 after sitting at +5000 just one week ago, coinciding with their number six overall ranking in the AP poll.

Even with their odds being bet down, the Sooners have still attracted just 3.2% of tickets and 2.2% of the handle. If the Sooners take care of business against No. 22 Texas in two weeks, don’t be surprised if their odds continue to rise.

Volunteers Sneakily Rising

Much like the Sooners, the Tennessee Volunteers have been on an offensive tear to begin their schedule, which has seen them put up an otherworldly 155 points through three games.

The Volunteers have only seen 3.2% of tickets and 1.6% of the handle head in their direction to win the National Championship, but they’ve had their odds bet down from +8000 to +5000 after a big victory against Pittsburgh last week.

But how they respond to their upcoming challenging schedule will determine whether or not this team is a real contender. Over the next month and a half, they will face off with Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia. You’ll learn a lot about how the public views them over that stretch, but this offense certainly looks real and like it could give some of those teams trouble.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.