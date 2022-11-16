South Florida Bulls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, South Florida is 5-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.7 points per game which has been on average 2 points under the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Tulsa is 7-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.4 points per game which has been on average 1.5 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, South Florida and Tulsa average 56.5 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.5 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, South Florida is 5-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -20.7 points per game which has been on average 4.8 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Tulsa is 7-6-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 2.5 points per game which has been on average 3.9 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, South Florida and Tulsa average 11.6 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.4 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.