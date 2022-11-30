Stanford Cardinal Coaching Candidates

After 12 seasons, the David Shaw era has ended at Stanford. The tenured head coach resigned after Saturday night’s disastrous 35-26 loss to BYU, stating it was “time.”

And not a moment too soon, as the Cardinal finished the season 3-9 for the second year in a row. Sure, there were good times. Shaw leaves the school as the winningest coach in Stanford history – 11 wins in four of his last five seasons and the school’s first Rose Bowl since 1972. But much of the credit must go to Jim Harbaugh, who laid out a clear blueprint of how to win at Stanford. All Shaw had to do was follow it. And he did, for a while.

Despite all the good times, it’s hard to overlook the bad, questionable play-calling in the red zone, particularly in critical moments (i.e., 2012 Fiesta Bowl), failure to promote Heisman campaigns (i.e., Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love), transfer portal exoduses and the Shannon Turley incident.

While Shaw was celebrated nationally and praised for his football prowess and tightly run ship, some in the locker room told a different story of a coach who didn’t have his players’ backs and was often seen roaming the sideline during games alone.

But that’s the past. If the administration gets it right, Stanford’s future holds possibility.

Here are a few names being mentioned for the 2023 Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football position.

Stanford Coaching Candidates

Chris Peterson – Former Washington Head Coach

This is the alumni and donor’s top choice from what I’m hearing. And I guess I understand why. He’s the guy who made Boise State a national name and had great success at Washington. But the circumstances around the Husky program when he stepped away raises some questions, at least for me. But this West Coast position is made for him, and I believe he would be good at recruiting the kind of guys Stanford needs. Still, all accounts say he is happy behind the desk at Fox Sports. A former Pac-12 coach told me he doesn’t think Peterson wants to coach and get back into this grind anymore.

Bill O’Brien – Alabama Offensive Coordinator

Anybody with O’Brien’s track record and success will be attractive to Stanford, a school that desperately wants to compete nationally again. That SEC pedigree alone would have Stanford fans salivating. The word is that O’Brien will be somewhere else next year, so why not the Farm? Plus, he’s done it all and has connections at every level. Yes, he is being blamed a bit for Bama’s struggles, but the guy coached Bryce Young to a Heisman last season, so pick your poison. He resurrected Penn State from a far worse situation, so we know he can turn a program around. Also, I heard he was recently asking players during recruiting calls if they were considering Stanford, so there’s that.

Troy Taylor – Sacramento State Head Coach

This is my personal favorite, outside of the long-shot Andrew Luck hire. Taylor is a proven program builder. He’s led the Hornets to an 11-0 season and headed to the FCS playoffs. He’s been known to hire well around him, a healthy mix of experienced and youthful coaches who can recruit and connect. He found success as Utah’s offensive coordinator in 2018 and coached Cooper Kupp at Eastern Washington in 2016. Plus, he’s a West Coast guy, having coached 28 years west of the Rockies, only four of which were outside California. Taylor has also made it clear he wants a Power Five job. One of his Sacramento State players had this to say about Taylor:

“He is amazing. He’s a great coach because he treats you with a ton of respect, and he has the most knowledge of the game I’ve ever seen. He’s nonstop drawing plays.”

Deion Sanders – Jackson State Head Coach

There must be at least one flashy name on the list, and this is it. He’s Not a fit for the Stanford program, but it would be fun to have him on staff. He could recruit, and Sanders made it known he is being wooed by several Power Five programs, including Pac-12 North resident Colorado. But Stanford doesn’t need a “sexy” hire, according to one former Pac-12 North position coach, “They need the right fit because of the uniqueness of the job.”

Mike Bloomgren – Rice Head Coach

Mike Bloomgren is another one I like, but he has been met with some hesitation from fans. Bloomgren coached under Shaw for five seasons, and the offensive line absolutely THRIVED. He was part of the “Intellectual Brutality” and “Tunnel Workers Union” movements and would be able to inject that physicality back into the program. Bloomgren left to be the HC at Rice and has slowly made the Owls competitive again. Just imagine what the Tallahassee native could do when finally allowed to call his own red zone plays.

Andrew Luck – Former Stanford Quarterback

Andrew Luck should be the next Stanford head coach, period. He knows the program, was part of the winning culture, got the best of both worlds from Shaw and Harbaugh, and just relocated back to the Bay Area to attend graduate school on the Farm. Luck loves Stanford, and I’ve been told that he is not necessarily closed off to the idea of being involved with the football program in some sort of coaching capacity. Far from a “yes,” but I’ll take it.

Other names that have been tossed around are Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason (although I don’t believe we should go down that road again), Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.