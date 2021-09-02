Stanford vs. Kansas State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Stanford vs Kansas State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/04
Stanford vs Kansas State CFB Game Information
STAN KSU
Date: 09/04/2021
Time: 07:00 AM
Stanford vs Kansas State MoneyLine, Spread, Total and Odds
MoneyLine (Open): Stanford (103) vs Kansas State (-123)
MoneyLine (Current): Stanford (139) vs Kansas State (-165)
Spread (Open): Stanford (1.5) vs Kansas State (-1.5)
Spread (Current): Stanford (3.5) vs Kansas State (-3.5)
Game Total (Open): 52.5
Game Total (Current): 53
All CFB betting lines, odds and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win CFB Championship
Odds to Win CFB Championship: Stanford ()
Odds to Win CFB Championship: Kansas State ()
Stanford vs Kansas State Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Stanford (47.7%) vs Kansas State (52.3%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Stanford +135 1 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Stanford +3.5 1 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick
All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid
