Syracuse Orange vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 9 road games over the last 2 seasons, Syracuse is 5-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 54.0 points per game which has been on average 2.7 points over the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Pittsburgh is 9-3-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 66.4 points per game which has been on average 10.6 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Syracuse and Pittsburgh average 60.2 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 12.2 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 9 road games over the last 2 seasons, Syracuse is 6-3-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -7.3 points per game which has been on average 0.4 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Pittsburgh is 7-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 15.3 points per game which has been on average 1.7 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Syracuse and Pittsburgh average 11.3 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.3 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.