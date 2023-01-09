TCU Horned Frogs vs. Georgia Bulldogs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, TCU is 7-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 65.8 points per game which has been on average 4.2 points over the line for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia is 7-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 54.8 points per game which has been on average 2 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, TCU and Georgia average 60.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3.2 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, TCU is 7-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -3.3 points per game which has been on average 0.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia is 11-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -12.2 points per game which has been on average 1.7 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, TCU and Georgia average -4.5 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 17 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.