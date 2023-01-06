With their 51-45 upset win over the Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines, the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs shocked the college football world to advance to Monday’s championship game in their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance with a chance to prove they are the best team.

The offense, in particular, stepped up. The Horned Frogs won on first down and in the Red Zone. It was surprising to watch TCU win on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the Fiesta Bowl.

They averaged 16.1 yards per reception, led by Quentin Johnston’s whopping 27.2 yards per catch average. The running from Kendre Miller (7.1 YPC) and Emari Demercado (8.8 YPC) was even more impressive.

TCU Horned Frogs Team and Player Insights

Taye Barber has averaged 12.0 yards per target (277 yards/23 targets) on third and long since last season, second-best among FBS receivers.

Since last season, TCU skill players have averaged 13.9 yards per reception (5,785 yards/416 catches), tied for fourth best among Power 5 teams (average: 12.1).

Max Duggan has a passer rating of 195.5 with over ten yards to go (66.0 Pass Attempts) since last season, second best among Power 5 quarterbacks (average: 128.2).

TCU running backs have averaged 6.8 yards from scrimmage per touch (2,443 yards / 358 touches) on first down since last season, tied for second-best among FBS teams (average: 5.4).

TCU Horned Frogs Keys to the Game