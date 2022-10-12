Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Texas A&M-Alabama football series does not go as far back as some of the rivalries in the SEC but has become one of the most anticipated games of the regular season over the last few years since the Aggies joined the SEC beginning in the 2012 season. The Crimson Tide don’t lose very often under Nick Saban, so when it does happen, people take note. As division foes, these programs now meet annually with no love lost.

Series History

The Aggies and Crimson Tide have met 14 times, with the Tide holding an 11-3 edge in the standings. The first meeting was in 1942 in the first of two Cotton Bowl matchups (1-1). Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M is 2-8 against Alabama. The Aggies won their first matchup as conference foes in 2012 as Johnny Manziel burst onto the scene. The Tide rolled to eight straight before A&M coach Jimbo Fisher became the first Nick Saban assistant to beat him in 2021. Alabama took this year’s contest and pushed the Tide’s record to 12-3 against the Aggies.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M All-Time Records

Category Alabama Texas A&M All-Time Wins 948 769 All-Time Win Pct. .732 .605 Conference Titles 33 18 National Titles 18 3

The Alabama Crimson Tide got their revenge over Texas A&M in the form of a 24-20 win. However, the win was so unimpressive the Tide dropped two spots in the AP Poll from one to three.

Alabama will invade Neyland Stadium Saturday against the eighth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. They have not lost to the Vols since 2006 and own a 15-game winning streak in the series. A win here would certainly put Alabama back at number one.

Texas A&M enters their bye week at a disappointing 3-3 (1-2) and unranked by the AP and Coaches Poll. The Aggies will travel to South Carolina in two weeks to battle the Gamecocks and try and get their season back on track.