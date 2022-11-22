Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Texas A&M-Alabama football series does not go as far back as some of the rivalries in the SEC but has become one of the most anticipated games of the regular season over the last few years since the Aggies joined the SEC beginning in the 2012 season. The Crimson Tide doesn’t lose very often under Nick Saban, so when it does happen, people take note. As division foes, these programs now meet annually with no love lost.

Series History

The Aggies and Crimson Tide have met 14 times, with the Tide holding a 12-3 edge in the standings. The first meeting was in 1942 in the first of two Cotton Bowl matchups (1-1). Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M is 2-8 against Alabama. The Aggies won their first matchup as conference foes in 2012 as Johnny Manziel burst onto the scene. The Tide rolled to eight straight before A&M coach Jimbo Fisher became the first Nick Saban assistant to beat him in 2021. Alabama took this year’s contest and pushed the Tide’s record to 12-3 against the Aggies.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M All-Time Records

Category Alabama Texas A&M All-Time Wins 951 770 All-Time Win Pct. .732 .603 Conference Titles 33 18 National Titles 18 3

The Alabama Crimson Tide got their revenge over Texas A&M in the form of a 24-20 win. Even with the win over Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide and Aggies’ seasons are not what each program expected. Alabama has lost two games and will not represent the SEC West in the SEC Championship Game for the first time since 2019.

Alabama got a 34-0 tune-up win over Austin Peay last week before the Iron Bowl. The Tide have won the previous two games against Auburn and should be heavy favorites this year. While Alabama is out of it in terms of an SEC title and the College Football Playoff, they can still reach the ten-win plateau and make their case for a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Texas A&M ended their seven-game losing streak, but it will not turn many heads as it was a 20-7 victory over UMass. This week they end their season by hosting the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers. There is a dark cloud hovering over the Aggie program, and while a win over the Tigers would be an excellent way to end the season, going 5-7 is not good enough in College Station.