Texas Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech Betting Preview and Insights
Zachary Cook
Two programs looking to cap off solid seasons will collide in the Texas Bowl, with the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Last year’s matchup saw Kansas State put together a solid performance over LSU, knocking them off 42-20. The Texas Bowl has been played annually since 2006.
Texas Bowl Game Information
Date: Wednesday, December 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET Venue: NRG Stadium How To Watch: ESPN Record: Ole Miss (8-4), Texas Tech (7-5)
Spread: Ole Miss (-3.5) | Moneyline: Ole Miss (-172), Texas Tech (+142) | Total: 69.5
The Rebels and Red Raiders enter this bowl game after finishing above .500 during the regular season. Ole Miss lost four of their final five games, while Texas Tech won three of their final five. The Rebels are listed as 3.5 favorites, and the hook could be significant in this one. Texas Tech not only finished with a 7-5 record but also 7-5 against the spread, while Ole Miss had a different fate, going 4-7-1 ATS. As a result, the hook on the Rebels as favorites is noteworthy and could lead bettors to value the Red Raiders in this spot.
The offense hasn’t been a problem for either team, with the total set at 69.5. The higher the total, the more variance you’ll see in this matchup, which could make bettors lean toward the under. This bowl has been notoriously high scoring, with 60 or more points in three of the last five, but none of them eclipsed 69.5. Even with what we referenced, the totals have gone over in three of the previous five games for Ole Miss and Texas Tech, so there might be some sneaky value in siding with the over and expecting 70 points or more to be scored.
Ole Miss Rebels Insights:
Jonathan Mingo (MIS) has gained 40+ yards on five of his 45 receptions (11%) this season – second best among Power Five Receivers; Average: 4%
Ole Miss has allowed passes of 40+ yards on just seven of 796 attempts (1%) since last season – tied for third best in FBS; Average: 2%
Ulysses Bentley (MIS) has averaged 7.3 All Purpose Yards per Touch (546 APY / 75 Touches) on first downsince last season – tied for 12th best among FBS Running Backs; Average: 5.4
Ole Miss RBs have rushed for 38 TDsin the red zonesince last season – fourth most among FBS Teams
Ole Miss has allowed passes of 40+ yards on just three of 356 attempts (1%) this season – tied for fifth best among Power Five Teams; Average: 2%
Texas Tech Red Raiders Insights:
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (TT) has intercepted five passessince last season – tied for seventh most among Power Five Defensive Backs
SaRodorick Thompson (TT) has rushed for 14 TDsin the red zonesince last season – tied for 14th most among Power Five Running Backs
Tyler Shough (TT) has picked up first downs on 75% of his rush attempts in short-yardage situationssince last season – third best among FBS Quarterbacks; Average: 51%
Texas Tech has sacked opponents eight timesin the red zonethis season – most in FBS
SaRodorick Thompson (TT) has picked up first downs on 83% of his rush attempts in short-yardage situationsthis season – second best among FBS Running Backs; Average: 56%
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.