Texas Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech Betting Preview and Insights

Two programs looking to cap off solid seasons will collide in the Texas Bowl, with the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Last year’s matchup saw Kansas State put together a solid performance over LSU, knocking them off 42-20. The Texas Bowl has been played annually since 2006.

Texas Bowl Game Information

Date: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Ole Miss (8-4), Texas Tech (7-5)

Spread: Ole Miss (-3.5) | Moneyline: Ole Miss (-172), Texas Tech (+142) | Total: 69.5

The Rebels and Red Raiders enter this bowl game after finishing above .500 during the regular season. Ole Miss lost four of their final five games, while Texas Tech won three of their final five. The Rebels are listed as 3.5 favorites, and the hook could be significant in this one. Texas Tech not only finished with a 7-5 record but also 7-5 against the spread, while Ole Miss had a different fate, going 4-7-1 ATS. As a result, the hook on the Rebels as favorites is noteworthy and could lead bettors to value the Red Raiders in this spot.

The offense hasn’t been a problem for either team, with the total set at 69.5. The higher the total, the more variance you’ll see in this matchup, which could make bettors lean toward the under. This bowl has been notoriously high scoring, with 60 or more points in three of the last five, but none of them eclipsed 69.5. Even with what we referenced, the totals have gone over in three of the previous five games for Ole Miss and Texas Tech, so there might be some sneaky value in siding with the over and expecting 70 points or more to be scored.

Ole Miss Rebels Insights:

Jonathan Mingo (MIS) has gained 40+ yards on five of his 45 receptions (11%) this season – second best among Power Five Receivers ; Average: 4%

on five of his 45 receptions (11%) – ; Ole Miss has allowed passes of 40+ yards on just seven of 796 attempts (1%) since last season – tied for third best in FBS ; Average: 2%

on just seven of 796 attempts (1%) – ; Ulysses Bentley (MIS) has averaged 7.3 All Purpose Yards per Touch (546 APY / 75 Touches) on first down since last season – tied for 12th best among FBS Running Backs ; Average: 5.4

(546 APY / 75 Touches) – ; Ole Miss RBs have rushed for 38 TDs in the red zone since last season – fourth most among FBS Teams

– Ole Miss has allowed passes of 40+ yards on just three of 356 attempts (1%) this season – tied for fifth best among Power Five Teams ; Average: 2%

Texas Tech Red Raiders Insights: