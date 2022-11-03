BETTING NCAA NCAAF
05:11 PM, November 3, 2022

Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Texas Longhorns (5-3) @ #13 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

Date: Nov. 05 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: Fox Sports 1

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Texas Longhorns  Open -1.5   -110   O 56.5   -110   -120  
 Current -2.5   -110   54.5   -110   -137  
Kansas State Wildcats  Open +1.5   -110   U 56.5   -110   +100  
 Current +2.5   -110   54.5   -110   +114  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Texas is 5-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 63.9 points per game which has been on average 3.5 points over the line for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas State is 7-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.7 points per game which has been on average 1.4 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Texas and Kansas State average 57.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Texas is 4-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 5.7 points per game which has been on average 2.2 points better than the spread for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas State is 5-11-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 9.2 points per game which has been on average 5.7 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Texas and Kansas State average 1.7 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 4.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.