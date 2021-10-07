Texas-San Antonio vs. Western Kentucky Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Texas-San Antonio (46.7%) vs. Western Kentucky (53.3%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Texas-San Antonio +141 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Texas-San Antonio +3.5 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The UTSA Roadrunners (5-0) hit the road to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3) in a Conference USA showdown on Saturday, October 9.

Don’t let Western Kentucky’s record fool you: this has been an impressive football team in 2021. At least offensively, that is.

Under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, the Hilltoppers are averaging 39 points per game and 7.6 yards per play offensively. They played two Big Ten teams (Indiana, Michigan State) and managed to score over 30 points in each, although both were losses. Quarterback Bailey Zappe is fifth in the country with 1,712 passing yards despite playing in only four games. The Hilltoppers lead the nation with 441.5 passing yards per game and are averaging a whopping 7.6 yards per play.

So how do they sit at only 1-3 on the year? Well, it’s been the schedule. They’ve faced the two aforementioned Big Ten teams, gave both an honest effort, but came up just short on the road against Army on 9/11 — imagine expecting a different result in either contest.

All that being said, this is still far from a complete team — the defense is awful. They’ve given up at least 33 points in all three games against FBS competition. Expect a dangerous UTSA ground game led by star running back Sincere McCormick (541 yards, 6 TDs) to find repeated success.

Unlike the Hilltoppers, UTSA does have a defense: they’re allowing only 298 yards per game on 4.9 yards per play. This is a bonafide C-USA contender catching over a field goal. The model loves UTSA in this spot, and we do as well.

Pick: UTSA +3.5