Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. TCU Horned Frogs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Texas Tech is 5-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 64.5 points per game which has been on average 4.3 points over the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, TCU is 8-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 62.9 points per game which has been on average 3.4 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Texas Tech and TCU average 63.7 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.3 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Texas Tech is 6-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -6.9 points per game which has been on average 0.9 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, TCU is 6-7-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 12.5 points per game which has been on average 1.8 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Texas Tech and TCU average 9.7 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.