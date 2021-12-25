SG Betting Model Win Probability: Houston vs. Auburn

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl kicks off on December 28 between the Houston Cougars (11-2) and the Auburn Tigers (6-6).

Many are seeing the records between these two schools and are assuming an easy Houston win. I would be a little more cautious. Houston has accumulated that pretty record while facing one of the easiest schedules in the entire country and was soundly beaten by Cincinnati in the AAC Championship game. Auburn kept things close with Alabama only a few games ago — now Alabama is favored by 14 over Cincinnati. We know transitive property doesn’t always work that way, but it helps explain where both teams are coming from and how Auburn could be the favorite in this matchup.

Auburn has been hit somewhat hard by the transfer portal, but the biggest impact on the field will be the loss of star cornerback Roger McCreary, who has opted out. It’s also worth pointing out that the Tigers are currently operating without an offensive coordinator after firing Mike Bobo.

We’re eying the under in this matchup, as the side seems too close to call. Houston has played an extremely forgiving schedule and is tough to get a read on against an SEC foe, while Auburn is facing a slew of opt-outs, transfers, and injuries. What we do know is that both teams play good defense, so that’s the way we’ll look from a betting perspective.

Houston ranks sixth nationally in yards allowed per game and is effective against both the pass and the run. Auburn is good at defending the run and should slow down a Cougars offense that is used to running right over easy competition.