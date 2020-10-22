TNF: Giants-Eagles Player Props

Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. This will be the second-straight game for the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, with around 7,500 people in attendance.

Both of these teams have just one win this season, which means choosing a side is choosing the best of the worst. One of Vegas’s sharpest bettors, Bill Krackomberger, came on The Morning After this week and said totals and props have much more value in prime time slots than picking a side. Let’s take a look at some props with some value for Thursday night’s game.

Devonta Freeman Over 52.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

The Eagles defense struggles the most against the run allowing 125.5 rushing yards per game. Giants running back Devonta Freeman has seen a steady increase in carries going from nine to 11 to 17 then 18 last week versus Washington. In the last two games, Freeman has rushed for 60 and 61 yards. With limited time to throw behind one of the NFL’s weakest offensive lines, I could see the Giants relying on Freeman giving him the ball enough to get over this 52.5 rushing yards number.

Daniel Jones Over 29.5 Rushing Yards (-106)

Believe it or not, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has the fourth-most rushing yards amongst quarterbacks. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray leads the league (370), followed by the Ravens Lamar Jackson (346) and Patriots Cam Newton (225). Jones has 204 rushing yards on the season, with his most recent performance against Washington rushing for 74 yards on seven attempts. Granted, one of those runs was for 49 yards; however, this wasn’t a fluke. Jones rushed for over 40 yards against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in weeks four and five. Philadelphia has only faced one mobile quarterback this year, and it was Lamar Jackson last week, where he rushed for 108 yards.

Carson Wentz Over 34.5 Pass Attempts (-113)

With running back Miles Sanders out for this game with a knee injury, the next leading rusher on the team is quarterback Carson Wentz. That being said, the third-best rusher is backup running back Boston Scott. Scott has 67 total yards on the ground this season, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. Scott got the start at running back in the Eagles’ first game of the season against Washington, where he ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Sanders was out with a hamstring injury in that game.

This prop isn’t about the ground game; however, everything is correlated. With a limited run game for Wentz to rely on, he’ll have to go to the air. In the game without Sanders against Washington, Wentz had 42 pass attempts. This season, Wentz has attempted over 34.5 passes in all but one game. That game was week four against San Francisco, where he attempted 28 passes. The Giants defense has 15 sacks this season, which is sixth-best in the league. I wouldn’t rely on Wentz to complete passes, but I have no issue with taking the prop in Wentz’s attempts.