Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for August 3rd

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for August 2nd

More events draw to a close on Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the final medals in Artistic Gymnastics being handed out. Any melancholy about those events concluding is tempered by ongoing excitement at the track with six medal events scheduled at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Medals will also be handed out in four boxing weight classes, wrestling, canoe sprints, among several other events. Our focus in today’s Olympic Betting Guide is elimination games in the Men’s Basketball and Soccer tournaments.

Men’s Basketball

Spread: USA -12.5 -106|Spain +12.5 +114

Moneyline: USA -1000|Spain +560

Total: 179.5 Over -114|Under -106

The knockout round gets underway in Men’s Basketball on Monday night, rolling into the early hours of Tuesday morning. It’s an unlikely matchup as the two top-ranked teams in the FIBA World Rankings and early favorites to win the Olympic tournament face off in the quarters. Team USA dropped their tournament-opening game to France while Luka Doncic and Slovenia bested Spain in their Group C finale.

After starting slowly against France, the United States turned it up offensively against two lesser-than opponents. The States put up 120 on Iran before turning around and dropping 119 on the Czech Republic, shooting a combined 58.4% over those two games. What facilitated that big offensive output was 48.1% shooting from three-point range in those contests. Spain’s defense looked good against Japan and Argentina but struggled to contain Slovenia. Spain’s challenge will be finding a way to contain a U.S. team scoring from all over the court. If they struggled to limit Slovenia, they likely won’t be able to slow down the States.

This line is suspiciously low for a team that has scored 239 points over their last two games. Granted, Team USA will face much stiffer competition against the world’s second-ranked team, but we’re betting tonight’s game will serve as a wake-up call to the Spaniards. The States will set the pace offensively, and Spain should score enough to help this game get over the total.

The Bet: Over 179.5 -114

Men’s Soccer

Moneyline: Mexico +260|Draw +240|Brazil +105

Total: 2.5 Over-108|Under -114

Mexico and Brazil face-off in the Men’s Soccer semifinals for the right to compete for gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Brazil hung on for a 1-0 win over Egypt in the quarterfinals, while Mexico took a more anticlimatic route to the semis by knocking off Korea 6-3.

Offense has been the backbone of Mexico’s success at the Olympic Games, scoring 14 goals through their four games. Mexico has tallied at least three goals in three of their four games. The only time they were held to fewer than three was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the hosts, meaning all four of their games have gone over 2.5. Brazil’s offense has been less prolific but has still been on display throughout the Olympics. The Brazilians scored four against France and three against Saudi Arabia, totaling eight goals through four games. Although Brazil only managed one goal against Egypt, they attempted 11 shots, with five landing on target. A similar effort should result in a more productive outing against Mexico.

We’re expecting a high-scoring affair between these nations in the semifinals. Mexico’s aggressive attack leaves them susceptible to counterattacks from the Brazilians, who are due for a breakout performance.

The Bet: Over 2.5 -108