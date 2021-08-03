Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for Day 12

Day 12 is a relatively quiet medal day at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with hardware being passed out in 22 events — seven of which are Athletics events. That means we have only four more full days of events before the final day of the Olympics and the closing ceremonies. Today’s action includes elimination play in Women’s Basketball, featuring a matchup between Team USA and Australia.

Women’s Golf

Odds to Win Gold: Nelly Korda +700|Jin Young Ko +800|Inbee Park +1000|Sei Young Kim +1200|Ariya Jutanugar +1200|Hyo-Joo Kim +1200|Danielle Kang +1400|Lydia Ko +1600|Patty Tavatanakit +1800

The opening round of the Women’s Golf tournament goes on Day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. American Nelly Kora sits atop the betting board with +700 odds, but 13 other golfers have odds of +2000 or better. That should lead to a similar finish that we saw in the Men’s Tournament, with seven golfers going to a playoff to determine the bronze medal winner.

One golfer near the top of the leaderboard worth keeping an eye on is Inbee Park. Park is the defending gold medallist in Women’s Golf and has had an outstanding year, ranking third in the Rolex Rankings and fourth in the CME Rankings. Her accuracy and putting separate her from the pack, as Park ranks 10th on the LPGA Tour in Driving Accuracy, fourth in Putting Average, and second in Putts per GIR. That will propel Park to the top of the leaderboard in a course that doesn’t play particularly long, helping her remain in the hunt from the outset. Brooke Henderson is another golfer that should find her name near the top of the leaderboard. Henderson finished tied for seventh in this event in Rio and ranks 14th in this season’s CME Rankings. The Canadian’s iron play will feature well at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. If she can go pin hunting and avoid long putts, she could walk away with a medal in this event.

At +1000 and +2200, respectively, Park and Henderson are worth a play to win gold, but we’re betting them both at plus-money to finish top-five.

The Bet: Inbee Park Top 5 +170, Brooke Henderson Top 5 +360

Women’s Basketball

Spread: Team USA -15.5 (-113)|Australia +15.5 (-113)

Moneyline: Team USA -2500|Australia +900

Total: 160.5 Over-111|Under -115

Australia snuck into the knockout round on the strength of the points differential after finishing group play with a 1-2 record. The Aussies were crushed by Belgium and dropped a close 76-74 decision to China before cruising past Puerto Rico and securing a large enough differential to move on for a chance at a medal. Unfortunately, they will have to get past the top-ranked Americans in the quarterfinals.

Team USA finished the round-robin with a perfect 3-0 record, but their games were closer than expected. Nigeria and France covered against the States, with the U.S. beating Japan by 15, leaving them with a 1-2 record against the spread. They have a hefty -15.5 spread to cover tonight, but the Australians should be up to the challenge. Australia’s worst defeat was a 15 point loss to Belgium, which Australia led heading into the fourth quarter. Belgium outscored them 29-16 in the final quarter, leaving Australia with a deceiving loss. The loss against China was equally disheartening as Li Yuero sunk a pair of free throws as time expired to secure the victory.

The Australians entered the tournament as the second-ranked team in FIBA Rankings and will be ready for Team USA in the quarters. The Americans will advance, but the game should be closer than the spread implies.

The Bet: Australia +15.5 -113