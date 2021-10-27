Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Losing. It’s a feeling that the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers haven’t felt much in recent years. Last week’s midweek 30-27 defeat at the hands of Appalachian State marked the school’s second loss in the past two years. The Chanticleers started last season 11-0 before falling to Liberty in the Cure Bowl and were off to a hot 6-0 start before the Mountaineers derailed the hype train.

It’ll be curious to see how this team rebounds following a loss. It’s not a situation that we’ve seen them in over the last two years, so we don’t have any priors to work with. While Troy sits at 4-3 on the season, they’re certainly no walkover opponent. The Trojans feature one of the top defenses in the Group of 5, holding opponents to only 19.6 points per game.

All eyes will be one that fearsome Trojans defense against a high-flying Coastal offensive attack ranked third in the country with 45.7 points per game. Troy has yet to allow an opposing offense to accumulate any more than 370 yards in a game, although this will be its stiffest test to date.

Quarterback Grayson McCall leads the way for the Chanticleers, completing 77.3% of his passes and averaging a nation-leading 13.4 yards per attempt. Running backs Reese White and Shermari Jones both average over 7 yards per carry, while receiver Jaivon Heiligh (676 yards, 4 TDs) and tight end Isaiah Likely (545 yards, 8 TDs) are two of the premier receiving weapons in the conference.

This feels like too many points. The Trojans have an excellent defense, which should allow them to stay within striking distance. We also haven’t seen how Coastal will rebound off a loss, so it’s unsure how they’ll respond. Troy or pass for this bettor.