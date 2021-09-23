Troy vs. Louisiana-Monroe Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Troy Trojans will travel to Monroe to take on the ULM Warhawks on Saturday, September 25. Troy enters as the significant favorite, currently favored by 24.5-points over the struggling Warhawks.

One of the most experienced teams in the country, significant improvement was expected from Troy under head coach Chip Lindsey. They sit at 2-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to a Liberty team that has won 13 of their past 14 games. So the verdict is still to be determined on how improved this team is in 2021.

ULM was throttled 45-10 by Kentucky in their lone FBS game this season. That loss hasn’t aged well, either, as Kentucky barely squeaked by FCS school Chattanooga 28-23 last week. It’s a continuation of their struggles from a year ago, in which they went 0-10 with an average score of 42 to 16. This is simply a program in a bad place that requires a long rebuild before they are competitive at this level.

Troy’s overall offensive numbers are weighed down by their tough matchup against a good Liberty defense. What we can look to thus far is their defensive numbers: they’re allowing only 11 points per game and 228 total yards on 3.8 yards per play. Those are fantastic numbers and exactly what you’d expect from a team returning 11 starters to a defense that improved their points per game allowed from 34.8 in 2019 to 25.7 in 2020.

The Trojans appear to be the much better team here and should have their way with a ULM team that hasn’t beaten an FBS team since 2019.

We’re laying the points with the Trojans.

Pick: Troy -24.5