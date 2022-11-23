BETTING NCAA NCAAF
12:02 PM, November 23, 2022

Tulane Green Wave vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

#19 Tulane Green Wave (9-2) @ #21 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2)

Date: Nov. 25 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Tulane Green Wave  Open +3.5   -110   O 47.5   -110   +126  
 Current +2.5   -112   46.5   -115   +112  
Cincinnati Bearcats  Open -3.5   -110   U 47.5   -110   -152  
 Current -2.5   -108   46.5   -105   -134  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Tulane is 6-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 58.8 points per game which has been on average 0.8 points under the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Cincinnati is 8-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.8 points per game which has been on average 2.8 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Tulane and Cincinnati average 57.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Tulane is 6-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -7.4 points per game which has been on average 3.1 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Cincinnati is 6-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 21.5 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Tulane and Cincinnati average 14.5 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 12.5 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.