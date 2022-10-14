Tulane Green Wave vs. South Florida Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Tulane is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 60.9 points per game which has been on average 0.4 points under the line for those games.

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, South Florida is 10-1-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 69.5 points per game which has been on average 12.5 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Tulane and South Florida average 65.2 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.2 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Tulane is 6-4-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -9.8 points per game which has been on average 2 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, South Florida is 5-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -7.2 points per game which has been on average 1 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Tulane and South Florida average 1.3 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 13.3 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.