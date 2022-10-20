BETTING NCAA NCAAF
10:24 AM, October 20, 2022

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Temple Owls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4) @ Temple Owls (2-3)

Date: Oct. 21 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Tulsa Golden Hurricane  Open -12.5   -110   O 52.5   -110   -530  
 Current -13.5   -105   52.5   -110   -490  
Temple Owls  Open +12.5   -110   U 52.5   -110   +390  
 Current +13.5   -115   52.5   -110   +365  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Tulsa is 8-4-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.3 points per game which has been on average 2.5 points over the line for those games.

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Temple is 5-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 45.5 points per game which has been on average 5.5 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Tulsa and Temple average 50.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.1 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Tulsa is 9-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -2.2 points per game which has been on average 2.1 points better than the spread for those games.

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Temple is 7-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -8.2 points per game which has been on average 2.7 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Tulsa and Temple average -3.0 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.