UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon Ducks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 9 Road games over the last 2 seasons, UCLA is 5-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 64.6 points per game which has been on average 5.3 points over the line for those games.

In 12 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon is 9-2-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 63.3 points per game which has been on average 5 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, UCLA and Oregon average 63.9 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.6 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 9 Road games over the last 2 seasons, UCLA is 7-2-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 7.9 points per game which has been on average 5.2 points better than the spread for those games.

In 12 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon is 6-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 20.2 points per game which has been on average 1.2 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, UCLA and Oregon average 6.1 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.1 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.