UCLA vs. Arizona Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The UCLA Bruins (3-2) look to get back in the win column as they head to Tuscon to do battle with the Arizona Wildcats (0-4).

There’s no other way to say it: Arizona has been really bad this season. In the first season under new head coach Jedd Fisch, the Wildcats are one of only four winless teams left in the FBS in 2021. Anytime your name gets mentioned among UCONN, UMASS, and UNLV, something has gone terribly wrong for your football program.

Kevin Sumlin left this program in disarray, and Fisch appears to have a long rebuild ahead in the coming years. UCLA, meanwhile, seems to be rounding into form in year four under Chip Kelly. Although their record sits at only 3-2, both losses have come to good teams in Fresno State and Arizona State.

The Bruins should have a massive advantage running the football. Behind Michigan transfer running back Zach Charbonnet (7 TDs, 6.7 yards per rush), they’re averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground. It should be pretty easy sledding here against an Arizona defense allowing 192 yards per game on the ground.

This should be a relatively easy bounce-back spot for UCLA. The matchups set up well, too, as they’ll be able to score effectively, and their main weakness (the secondary) shouldn’t be threatened too much by an Arizona team that’s seen three quarterbacks combine for nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

UCLA has shown enough to make their name known as a dangerous team in 2021. That being said, Arizona is a volatile team at this juncture. They kept it close (24-16) in a loss against a BYU team but lost by 20+ against two ground-oriented offenses in San Diego State and Oregon. If they can avoid the turnovers, the Wildcats are live to cover in this spot at home, but that’s a big “if.”