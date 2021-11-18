UCLA vs. Southern California Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: UCLA (54.3%) vs. Southern California (45.7%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: USC +135 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: USC +3 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

It’s a matchup that may go overlooked during this busy college football Saturday slate, but there’s a rivalry game in Southern California happening this weekend. The UCLA Bruins (6-4) make the short trek to the Coliseum to take on the USC Trojans (4-5) on Saturday, November 20.

This rivalry lost some of its luster given the coaching situation for both teams, but they will still be fired up to notch a win over a conference rival. USC has played most of the season under interim coach Donte Williams after firing Clay Helton after two games. UCLA is still playing under Chip Kelly for now, although the hot seat rumors have grown louder after each game.

Williams declared true freshman Jaxson Dart the starting quarterback for this game as Kedon Slovis is dealing with an undisclosed leg injury. That’s bad news for a Bruins secondary allowing 267 yards per game. Dart showed his immense potential in a September victory over Washington State, throwing for 391 yards and four touchdowns in his first collegiate action. He’s played sparingly since, due to injury, but appears ready to give this offense a much-needed boost now healthy.

The Bruins have found success on the ground throughout 2021, averaging 209.4 yards per game. Zach Charbonnet is fresh off his second three-touchdown game of the season and could run wild against a Trojans defense that allowed 291 rushing yards and four scores to Arizona State in its last outing.

UCLA will be able to run, and USC will be able to throw. Both sides will have a strength-on-weakness advantage when they have the football. There’s every reason to expect points in bunches for this rivalry game.

Pick: Over 66.5