Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Utah State is 5-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.0 points per game which has been on average 2.6 points under the line for those games.

In 11 home games over the last 2 seasons, Boise State is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.6 points per game which has been on average 0.1 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Utah State and Boise State average 52.8 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Utah State is 8-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 4.8 points per game which has been on average 8.6 points better than the spread for those games.

In 11 home games over the last 2 seasons, Boise State is 6-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 15.5 points per game which has been on average 1.7 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Utah State and Boise State average 5.3 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 11.2 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.