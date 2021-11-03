Utah vs. Stanford Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Utah (66.6%) vs. Stanford (33.4%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Stanford +230 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Stanford +7.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Utah Utes (5-3) look to stay hot as they head to Palo Alto to take on the Stanford Cardinal (3-5) in PAC-12 action on Friday, November 5.

Utah sits in the driver’s seat in the PAC-12 South, holding a full-game lead with wins over the second and third teams in the standings (Arizona State, UCLA). ESPN’s FPI gives the Utes a 95% chance of winning the division. The change to Cam Rising at quarterback has led to a drastic improvement. Since switching to Rising, the Utes are 4-1, and the offense has scored at least 34 points in each of its past four games. Last week was a statement game, as Utah easily handled UCLA en route to a 44-24 victory.

Stanford remains a plucky underdog, most notably with a home win over Oregon already on the resume. That being said, this team is only 2-4 in conference play and doesn’t rank any higher than 75th on either side of the ball. The Cardinal especially struggle defending the rush, surrendering 208.9 yards per game on the ground. Utah will be happy to exploit that weakness — the Utes have accumulated 866 rushing yards over their past four games.

In recent memory, Utah has fared well in this matchup, going 4-0-1 ATS in five meetings. The Cardinal have struggled to protect their own turf, going only 1-5 ATS in their past six home games.

Stanford will need a massive game from quarterback Tanner McKee to remain competitive in this game. It’s tough to expect a big showing through the air since McKee, and his two starting receivers (Elijah Higgins, John Humphreys) are questionable for this contest. No other quarterback on the roster has thrown for a touchdown in their career.

Utah has been on a tear and has clearly found its stride entering the stretch run of the season. This is the Utes’ game to lose, so it’s favorite or pass for this bettor.