UTSA Roadrunners vs. Florida International Golden Panthers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, UTSA is 9-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 62.6 points per game which has been on average 5 points over the line for those games.

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Florida International is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.5 points per game which has been on average 1 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, UTSA and Florida International average 59.5 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, UTSA is 8-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 0.2 points per game which has been on average 2 points better than the spread for those games.

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Florida International is 9-2-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -10.1 points per game which has been on average 11.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, UTSA and Florida International average -5.1 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 27.9 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.