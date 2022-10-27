BETTING NCAA NCAAF
03:35 PM, October 27, 2022

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Louisville Cardinals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview



#10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) @ Louisville Cardinals (4-3)

Date: Oct. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: ACC Network

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Wake Forest Demon Deacons  Open -6.5   -110   O 62.5   -110   -225  
 Current -3.5   -115   63.5   -110   -176  
Louisville Cardinals  Open +6.5   -110   U 62.5   -110   +184  
 Current +3.5   -105   63.5   -110   +146  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Wake Forest is 8-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 74.3 points per game which has been on average 11.2 points over the line for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Louisville is 7-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 54.7 points per game which has been on average 4.6 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Wake Forest and Louisville average 64.5 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.5 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Wake Forest is 8-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 6.3 points per game which has been on average 4.5 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Louisville is 7-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 10.0 points per game which has been on average 5.9 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Wake Forest and Louisville average 1.8 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.3 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.